Bennett took a no-decision Wednesday against Texas, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk in 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Bennett kept the ball in the park after serving up five homers in his prior two starts, but he was instead tagged for a trio of doubles Wednesday. The rookie southpaw is showing signs of fatigue late in the season, surrendering at least three runs in all but one of his last 13 outings. He'll take a 3.78 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 90:20 K:BB over 109.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against Cleveland, which will be a key matchup in the American League playoff race.