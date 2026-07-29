Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Win streak comes to an end

Bennett (6-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Athletics, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 6.1 innings.

Bennett surrendered a pair of singles in the second inning that produced the Athletics' first run before settling in and allowing just three hits over the next four frames. His night ended in the seventh as a leadoff walk was followed by a two-run homer from Brian Serven. The defeat was the left-hander's first since June 17, as he had gone 5-0 with a 1.40 ERA over his previous six starts. Bennett has completed at least five innings in all 11 of his starts this season and will carry a 2.47 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 46:11 K:BB into his next scheduled outing Sunday against a dangerous Dodgers lineup.