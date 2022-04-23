Diekman allowed three walks and struck out one over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

Diekman started the ninth inning of a one-run game, ostensibly to close out the Rays for his second save of the season, but the left-hander was unable to finish the frame. He walked three of the first four batters faced before getting Brandon Lowe on strikes. That was it for Diekman. Enter Matt Barnes who retired Wander Franco on a 100.9 mph groundout to second baseman Trevor Story. Diekman has been an important high-leverage piece in Boston's bullpen and should continue to be an option to close games despite Friday's command issues (12 strikes in 28 pitches).