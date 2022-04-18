Diekman struck out two in a perfect eighth inning to earn the hold in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Twins.

Diekman earned a save in last Sunday's win over the Yankees, and he's been credited with holds in his three other outings early in the season. Hansel Robles picked up the save Wednesday against Detroit, but it's been hard to pinpoint Boston's ninth-inning layout due to the team's lack of save situations. While Matt Barnes and Garrett Whitlock are also in the mix for late-inning work, Diekman has shown that he's a trusted high-leverage option for Boston by tossing three scoreless innings in his first four appearances of the year.