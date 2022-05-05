Diekman suffered a blown save after he pitched one third of an inning Wednesday, allowing an inherited run to score while giving up one hit and a walk in the loss to the Angels.

The 35-year-old was called upon to protect a one run lead with two on and two out in the top of the ninth inning, ultimately giving up an RBI single to Jared Walsh and walking Kurt Suzuki before getting Max Stassi to fly out to end the frame. The run was charged Hansel Robles, yet Diekman has now blown two consecutive save opportunities. The left-hander has eight holds on the season, operating mostly as the set-up man for Hansel Robles while posting a 4.15 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over 8.2 innings.