Faria allowed five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three over two innings in Sunday's 11-5 win over the Cubs.

Faria, who had his contract selected Sunday, made his debut in a Red Sox uniform. Boston manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com that the right-hander's role will be to go multiple innings. His debut came in a mop-up situation, with the Red Sox up 11-0 entering the eighth inning. It didn't go very well for Faria, who walked the first four batters and threw fewer than half of his pitches for strikes. With a couple of bullpen starts expected Monday and Tuesday, Faria's job was to get the Red Sox out of Dodge without having to expend either Nick Pivetta or Chris Murphy, both of whom are expected to throw multiple innings the next two days.