Reed was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox on Thursday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Reed was cast off the Orioles' 40-man roster Tuesday but will land a roster spot with the Red Sox a few days later. The right-hander made 18 appearances between the Mets, Dodgers and Orioles last year and posted a 7.02 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 16.2 innings.