Red Sox's Jake Rogers: Joining Rutschman in Boston

The Red Sox acquired Rogers, catcher Adley Rutschman (wrist) and cash from the Orioles on Monday in exchange for catcher Carlos Narvaez, right-handers Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, outfielder Enddy Azocar and a player to be named later, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rogers will be on the move for the second time in less than a week, after he played in just three games for the Orioles after being acquired from the Tigers last Thursday. While with Boston, he'll likely form a timeshare with Connor Wong at catcher in the short term, but Rogers could be in danger of being designated for assignment once Rutschman is ready to come off the injured list. Between his stops with Detroit and Baltimore, Rogers has posted an abysmal .163/.270/.296 batting line over 116 plate appearances, but he's valued mainly for his game-calling ability and defensive savvy more so than anything he does with the bat.