Red Sox's Jake Thompson: Allows one run in win over Nationals
Thompson (3-2) allowed one run on four hits and two walks across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Nationals. He struck out five.
Thompson scattered baserunners for the most part, with the only real damage coming in the form of a solo home run by Howie Kendrick in the second inning. He induced five groundball outs, including one timely double-play ball that helped him out of a jam. Thompson has come on of late, going at least five innings while allowing one run or fewer in four of the last five starts to lower his ERA to a solid 3.88. He is not expected to pitch again this year and will look to stake his claim to a spot in the 2018 rotation after a strong finish to the campaign.
