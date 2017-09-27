Red Sox's Jake Thompson: Performs adequately in short-season ball
Thompson, 23, made seven starts for short-season Lowell this season, surrendering seven runs (four earned) over 11.1 innings and striking out 11.
Since he had already accumulated 128.2 innings during his senior season with Oregon State before being selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round in the first-year player draft in June, Thompson only tossed a handful of abbreviated outings in his first exposure to professional ball. While it's hard to make many sweeping conclusions about the small sample, the 23-year-old might have pitched well enough in the New York-Penn League to warrant an assignment to a full-season affiliate to begin 2018.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Earns win in final start•
-
Red Sox's Jake Thompson: Allows one run in win over Nationals•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Solid through five frames Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Blanks Marlins through 5.1•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Blasted for seven runs in Friday loss•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Fans seven in Sunday no-decision•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...