Beeks was added to the Red Sox's 40-man roster Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The 5-foot-11 lefty had a breakout 2017 season, notching a 3.86 ERA and 97:33 K:BB in 95.2 innings at Triple-A. He is essentially ready for the majors, and projects to serve as starting pitching depth in 2018. Despite posting impressive strikeout totals last season, his realistic ceiling is a No. 4 starter.