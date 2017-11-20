Red Sox's Jalen Beeks: Added to 40-man roster
Beeks was added to the Red Sox's 40-man roster Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
The 5-foot-11 lefty had a breakout 2017 season, notching a 3.86 ERA and 97:33 K:BB in 95.2 innings at Triple-A. He is essentially ready for the majors, and projects to serve as starting pitching depth in 2018. Despite posting impressive strikeout totals last season, his realistic ceiling is a No. 4 starter.
