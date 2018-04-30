Red Sox's Jalen Beeks: Dominates Triple-A
Beeks allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 over 5.2 innings for Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.
As the warmer weather creeps into New England, pitchers are allowed to go deeper and throw more pitches. That's resulted in Beeks reaching double-digit strikeouts in two straight games -- he struck out 10 in six innings April 21. He's 2-1 with a 1.37 ERA and is holding opponents to a .178 batting average over 19.2 innings. Those are much better numbers than he posted at the same level last year, despite an elevated BABIP (.431). His early years suggested a better fit in the bullpen, which is where he may end up if he's promoted to Boston in 2018, but Beeks has developed a cutter to give him a four-pitch mix and could be changing scouts' outlook with his early-season performance for the PawSox.
