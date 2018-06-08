Beeks was optioned after his start Thursday against the Tigers, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports. He was tagged for six earned runs over 4.0 innings while registering four strikeouts and three walks.

It wasn't the debut Beeks, the minor league strikeout leader entering Thursday, had envisioned. He struck out the first batter he faced before surrendering five earned runs in a rocky first inning. With that, it's clear that Beeks isn't quite ready to stick in Boston's rotation just yet. The club will make a corresponding roster move Friday.