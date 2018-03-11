Beeks was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

Beeks was one of 11 players sent back to minor-league camp Sunday as the Red Sox whittle down their roster with Opening Day less than three weeks away. After being added to the 40-man roster over the winter, the 24-year-old should be on Boston's short list of callups should injuries hit the big-league rotation. Beeks tallied a 3.86 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 97:33 K:BB over 95.2 innings with Pawtucket in 2017 after being promoted from Double-A Portland early last season.