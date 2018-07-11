Beeks was optioned back to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Beeks will head down after tossing 2.1 innings of relief during Tuesday's game against the Rangers. During that appearance, he allowed three earned runs on four hits, one walk and one hit batsman while also recording one strikeout. Robby Scott will take his place in the Red Sox's bullpen.

