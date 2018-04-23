Beeks was named the International League Pitcher of the Week on Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Beeks threw six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts for Triple-A Pawtucket in order to win the award. On the season, Beeks has tossed 14 innings with an 0.64 ERA and a 43.3 percent strikeout rate. It's a big jump after posting a solid but unspectacular 24.1 percent strikeout rate in 95.2 innings at the same level last season. He projects as a back-end starter but his early performances suggest that he could be unlocking a new level of performances.