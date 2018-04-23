Red Sox's Jalen Beeks: Wins weekly award
Beeks was named the International League Pitcher of the Week on Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Beeks threw six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts for Triple-A Pawtucket in order to win the award. On the season, Beeks has tossed 14 innings with an 0.64 ERA and a 43.3 percent strikeout rate. It's a big jump after posting a solid but unspectacular 24.1 percent strikeout rate in 95.2 innings at the same level last season. He projects as a back-end starter but his early performances suggest that he could be unlocking a new level of performances.
