Norwood was traded from the Phillies to the Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations Saturday.
Norwood was designated for assignment Monday after struggling to an 8.31 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in 17.1 innings of relief. His 25.9 percent strikeout rate was solidly above-average, giving him hope to eventually carve out at least a low-leverage role for the Red Sox.
More News
-
Phillies' James Norwood: Bumped off 40-man roster•
-
Phillies' James Norwood: Activated from bereavement list•
-
Phillies' James Norwood: Set to rejoin team Thursday•
-
Phillies' James Norwood: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Phillies' James Norwood: Away for personal reasons•
-
Phillies' James Norwood: Traded to Phillies•