Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Paxton (hamstring) hopes to resume throwing off a mound by the end of this week, Mike Monaco of ESPN reports.
Paxton played catch Wednesday without issue and could be ready to test things out from a mound in a few days. The left-hander has been trending in the right direction since suffering a Grade 1 right hamstring strain last Friday, although he's not expected to be ready in time for Opening Day.
