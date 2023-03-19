Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that Paxton (hamstring) will throw another bullpen in the next three-to-four days, Mike Monaco of ESPN reports.

Cora said that everything went well Saturday with Paxton's bullpen session, and it's a positive sign that he'll be back on the mound for another round shortly after. The left-hander is all but a lock to open the season on the injured list, but it does appear that Paxton will make starts for Boston in April as long as there's no setback.