Paxton did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and five walks over 4.1 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out four.

The veteran lefty allowed individual runs in the first and fourth innings before a Max Muncy two-run homer chased Paxton from the game with one out in the fifth. This marks back-to-back starts in which he has failed to complete five innings, causing his second-half ERA to rise to 5.82 alongside a 1.66 WHIP across 38.2 innings since the All-Star break. Paxton is currently projected to make a road start against the Royals next week.