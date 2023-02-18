Paxton (lat) threw a bullpen session Thursday, Jenn McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Paxton threw eight bullpens over the winter and is working through a normal spring training for the first time since 2019. After the Red Sox turned down a two-year, $26 million club option this winter, the left-hander exercised a player option worth $4 million to stay in Boston. He likely could have made more in free agency, but Paxton is comfortable with the training staff and environment in Boston, which is half the battle for pitchers coming back from injury. The 35-year-old will occupy a spot in the rotation.