Paxton (7-3) earned the win over Kansas City on Thursday, allowing six hits and no walks while striking out six batters over 5.1 scoreless innings.

Paxton gave up three homers and four runs over five innings against Toronto in his previous start, but he rebounded with a strong effort Thursday. Though he needed 98 pitches to get through 5.1 frames, the left-hander kept the Royals off the scoreboard and didn't issue a walk for just the second time in 15 starts this season. Paxton continues to enjoy a career resurgence at age 34 -- through 80.1 innings, he's posted a 3.36 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 90:22 K:BB.