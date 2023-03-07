Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that Paxton (hamstring) could play catch on Wednesday, Mac Cerullo of CHSI Sports Boston reports.
He also said that the left-hander is moving well, and overall is trending in the right direction. "Obviously we're not rushing but if he's able to get on the mound by the end of the week we're in a better spot than what we thought a couple days ago," Cora said. Paxton is not expected to be ready for Opening Day, but the 34-year-old could make se making starts for Boston by the middle of April.
