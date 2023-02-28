Paxton (lat) was singled out by Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Tuesday as someone who has impressed so far in camp, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Paxton hasn't made an appearance yet this spring but, at least according to his skipper, has looked good in throwing sessions. The veteran left-hander has made just six major-league starts and one rehab start over the last three years because of various injuries, with the most recent one being a lat strain. He'll obviously remain a major health question mark in 2023, but it's good to hear positive vibes about Paxton coming out of Red Sox camp.