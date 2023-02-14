Paxton (lat) is a full participant at the beginning of Red Sox camp, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Paxton signed with the Red Sox last offseason while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but he's yet to debut for them after suffering a Grade 2 left lat strain in August. The left-hander doesn't have any restrictions right now, though, so Boston is planning for him to be part of their Opening Day rotation. Paxton's upside is undeniable, but he's made just six major-league starts and one rehab start since 2020.