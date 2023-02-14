Paxton (lat) is a full participant at the beginning of Red Sox camp, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Paxton signed with the Red Sox last offseason while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but he's yet to debut for them after suffering a Grade 2 left lat strain in August. The left-hander doesn't have any restrictions right now, though, so Boston is planning for him to be part of their Opening Day rotation. Paxton's upside is undeniable, but he's made just six major-league starts and one rehab start since 2020.
More News
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Staying in Boston•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Ruled out for season•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Lat strain confirmed•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Pulled from start with tight lat•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Faces hitters Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Still eyeing mid-August return•