Paxton allowed one unearned run on four hits and a walk over six innings in Monday's loss to Colorado. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

Aside from an unearned run that scored in the fourth inning, Paxton faced little trouble while working through the Rockies' lineup. He's racked up 25 punchouts while allowing just three earned runs over his last three starts. The veteran southpaw dropped his season ERA to 3.09 with a strong 44:10 K:BB across 32 innings. Paxton's next start is lined up to be a home matchup with the Yankees.