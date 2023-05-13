Paxton allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings during Friday's loss to the Cardinals. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

Making his first MLB appearance in over two years, Paxton was greeted with a two-run shot from Nolan Arenado in the first inning. After that, Paxton shook off the rust and turned in a solid outing. His fastball touched 97.8 mph and he displayed the same strikeout stuff that he had prior to a series of big injuries. The 34-year-old will look to build off this in his next start, which is currently scheduled to be in San Diego next week.