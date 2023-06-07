Paxton (2-1) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings in a 5-4 victory over the Guardians. He struck out nine.

The veteran southpaw looked like he was in for a short night after needing 28 to get through the first inning, putting Boston in a 2-0 hole, but Paxton got locked in after that and gave his club a chance to come back. The quality start was his second in five outings since coming off the IL, and he'll carry a 3.81 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and impressive 36:9 K:BB through 26 innings into his next start, likely to come at home early next week against the Rockies.