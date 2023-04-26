Paxton (hamstring) is scheduled to make his fifth rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Worcester, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Though Paxton reported to spring training at full health after a lat injury suffered during a rehab assignment late last season prevented him from making his return to the big leagues following his April 2021 Tommy John surgery, he suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain March 3 and opened the 2023 campaign on the injured list. While Paxton has remained free of any arm-related setbacks, the Red Sox have been slow-playing his return from the hamstring injury, likely due in some part to the fact that a rotation spot may not be available to the veteran southpaw. Paxton hasn't helped his case for being activated from the IL by getting lit up in his most recent two rehab starts, as he surrendered 12 runs (11 earned) on seven hits and six walks over five innings between those outings. If Paxton can sharpen his control Sunday while bumping up his pitch count to the 85-to-90 range, the Red Sox will face a tough decision regarding whether to activate him and what kind of role he might handle.