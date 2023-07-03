Paxton is expected to begin paternity leave Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Paxton's leave, along with Garrett Whitlock being removed from Sunday's game due to elbow tightness, leaves Boston's rotation for the coming week to be determined. Given the maximum three-game absence for paternity leaves, Paxton is expected to rejoin Boston's rotation at some point during the weekend series against Oakland.
More News
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Blanks Jays on home soil•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Still on track to start Friday•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Believes he'll make next start•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Pulled with knee soreness•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Continues comeback campaign•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Fans eight in no-decision•