Paxton (6-3) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over five innings as the Red Sox fell 7-3 to the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

The southpaw was catching too much of the strike zone to begin the night, and Toronto hit three solo shots in the first two innings before Paxton was able to settle in. After an impressive run to begin the season after his mid-May debut, the 34-year-old has seen his numbers slip -- over five starts since the beginning of July, Paxton's stumbled to a 5.40 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through 25 innings. He'll try to get back on track in his next outing, which is likely to come at home next week against the Royals.