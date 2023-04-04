Paxton (hamstring) touched 94 mph over a three-inning intrasquad game at the Red Sox' spring training complex in Florida on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Paxton had been slated to make his first rehab start with Triple-A Worcester, but he remained in Florida instead due to weather-related concerns. Things went off without a hitch during the left-hander's outing Tuesday as he continues to ramp back up following an early-March hamstring strain. Paxton is aiming to join the Red Sox' rotation by late April.