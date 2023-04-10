Paxton (hamstring) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three over three scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Paxton threw 58 pitches (34 strikes) during a start in which he had been scheduled to go four innings. Presumably, missing the zone on 41 percent of his pitches elevated the pitch count and limited him to three frames. The left-hander is expected to get another start or two in the minors, before the Red Sox make a decision. Both Garrett Whitlock (hip) and Brayan Bello (forearm) are expected to return from injury -- Whitlock this week, Bello next week -- which makes for a crowded rotation. Chris Sale and Corey Kluber are locked in. Tanner Houck could move back to the bullpen, which leaves manager Alex Cora with a decision on whether Paxton or Nick Pivetta should have the fifth spot in the rotation.