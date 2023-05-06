Paxton (hamstring) will be inserted into Boston's rotation sometime next weekend at home against the Cardinals, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
He won't be used in the two-game series in Atlanta, but he will start one of the following games. Manager Alex Cora did not rule out a six-man rotation, but Boston has off days Monday and Thursday, so a six-man rotation would really stretch the length between starts for their starters in the short term. Paxton has a 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB in 14.2 innings over his last three rehab starts.
