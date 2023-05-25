Paxton (1-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks over three innings against the Angels. He struck out five.
Paxton surrendered just three runs across his first two starts of the season after missing the first six weeks with a hamstring issue, but he struggled Wednesday and recorded just nine outs. The 34-year-old's last full season was 2019, when he produced a 3.82 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 150.2 innings. However, he's made only nine starts since due to multiple injuries, making his reliability a question mark.
