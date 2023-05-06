Paxton allowed two runs on two hits and five walks while striking out four for Triple-A Worcester on Friday.
Paxton made what could be his final rehab start before joining the parent club. The left-hander threw 96 pitches, which suggests he's ready for Boston, but his role is unclear. Paxton has been a starter his entire career, but the Red Sox currently have five starters with a sixth one, Garrett Whitlock (elbow), soon to return from injury.
