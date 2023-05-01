Paxton (hamstring) will make another rehab appearance with Triple-A Worcester before the Red Sox make a decision about activating him, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Although he's struggled overall on his rehab assignment, Paxton was terrific in his most recent outing Sunday, striking out eight over 5.1 scoreless frames while getting his pitch count up to 90. Paxton has only ever started in the majors, but the Red Sox to this point have not committed to what role he would have with the big club. The big left-hander has made just six starts at the major-league level since 2020 -- none in 2022 -- due to various arm issues and is currently on the injured list due to a hamstring strain.