Paxton (hamstring) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Paxton covered three frames during an intrasquad game this week after his rehab outing was scratched due to weather concerns, and he's scheduled to pitch four innings Sunday with Worcester. The veteran left-hander will likely require an additional rehab outing or two before potentially being cleared to join Boston's rotation.
