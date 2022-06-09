Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he is "hoping" Paxton (elbow) will throw off a mound while the team is in Seattle this weekend, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

A report Wednesday suggested next week for Paxton to throw off a mound, but the schedule may be hastened. The left-hander, who suffered a setback in April, has thrown several bullpen sessions since resuming his throwing May 18. Paxton has been pushing to get on a mound, and he may get his chance this weekend.