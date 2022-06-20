Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Paxton (elbow) is scheduled to throw two or three bullpen sessions during the upcoming week, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

While Cora relays that Paxton "felt great" coming out of his bullpen session Saturday -- his third since he resumed a throwing program -- the Red Sox don't plan on having the southpaw take another step forward in his rehab just yet. Instead, he'll continue ramping up the intensity of his bullpen sessions before potentially advancing to facing hitters the following week. Paxton, who underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-April of last year, is trending toward a second-half return from the 60-day injured list.