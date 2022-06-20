Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Paxton (elbow) is scheduled to throw two or three bullpen sessions during the upcoming week, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
While Cora relays that Paxton "felt great" coming out of his bullpen session Saturday -- his third since he resumed a throwing program -- the Red Sox don't plan on having the southpaw take another step forward in his rehab just yet. Instead, he'll continue ramping up the intensity of his bullpen sessions before potentially advancing to facing hitters the following week. Paxton, who underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-April of last year, is trending toward a second-half return from the 60-day injured list.
More News
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Throws in bullpen•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Throwing bullpen Saturday•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: May throw in Seattle•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Could throw off mound next week•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Throws from 120 feet•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Playing catch from 60 feet•