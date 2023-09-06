Paxton will receive extended rest before rejoining Boston's rotation Tuesday against the Yankees, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander last pitched Sept. 1 in Kansas City and has given up 16 earned runs over his past three starts, so Boston will skip his turn through the rotation this week in order to provide him some extra rest. The poor stretch has inflated Paxton's season numbers to a 4.50 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 96 innings.