Paxton (hamstring) played catch off flat ground Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Though Paxton wasn't able to resume mound last week like the Red Sox had initially planned, the veteran southpaw hasn't experienced any apparent setbacks in his recovery from a right hamstring strain and should be able to throw a bullpen session in the coming days. Paxton looks as though he's still roughly on pace to resume facing hitters before the end of spring training, but because he won't have enough time to get fully ramped up to handle a starter's workload, he's a virtual lock to open the season on the injured list.
