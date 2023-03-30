The Red Sox placed Paxton (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Paxton has been pain-free for a while but will get a late start to the season. The veteran left-hander is slated to begin a rehab assignment Monday and is on track for a mid-April return.
