Paxton (hamstring) will pitch in an intrasquad game Tuesday at the Red Sox' spring training complex in Florida rather than make a rehab start with Triple-A Worcester as initially intended, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The team reversed course due to weather-related concerns and Worcester's game actually wound up being rained out. Paxton figures to be ready for another start Sunday, with that one hopefully coming at a minor-league affiliate. The hope is that the veteran southpaw will be ready to join Boston's rotation in late April.