Paxton was placed on the paternity leave list Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Paxton will be back to start Friday against the Athletics, but for the next few days he'll be away tending to more important matters. The veteran left-hander has been a pleasant surprise for the Red Sox in 2023, holding a 2.70 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 61:13 K:BB over 50 innings.
