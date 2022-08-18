Paxton (elbow) was removed midway through the first inning of his first rehab start Thursday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League after experiencing lat tightness, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Pitching in a competitive game for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last April, Paxton retired the two batters he faced before exiting the contest on account of another arm-related issue. Even if follow-up tests clear Paxton of a lat strain or a more serious injury, he's still likely to be shut down from throwing for at least a few days. The Red Sox already weren't counting on Paxton being ready to return from the 60-day injured list until early September, and the lat issue will likely only push his potential season debut back further, if it even happens at all.