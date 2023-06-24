Paxton was removed from Saturday's game against the White Sox due to right knee soreness, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
The severity of Paxton's injury remains unclear, but losing him would be a huge blow to a Red Sox rotation that has already been plagued with injuries. The team will take a look at Paxton and should provide more information shortly, but fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day for the time being.
