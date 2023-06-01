Paxton allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over five innings in a no-decision against Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Paxton looked very good in the outing, notching twice as many punchouts (eight) as hits allowed (four). He racked up an impressive 22 swinging strikes but couldn't go deeper into the contest since he needed 100 pitches to get through five frames. Paxton was knocked around to the tune of five runs over three frames against the Angels his last time out but has otherwise been a nice addition for Boston since coming off the IL on May 10, yielding two or fewer earned runs in his other three starts. Paxton also appears to still have above-average swing-and-miss stuff, as he's tallied 27 strikeouts over 19 innings overall.