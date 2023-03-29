Paxton (hamstring) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Worcester or the rookie-level Florida Complex League club, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The Red Sox would ideally have Paxton face higher-level competition at Triple-A as he builds back up from the right hamstring strain that will keep him on the injured list to begin the season, but colder weather in the Northeast could prompt the team to have him make his first rehab outing in Florida. Paxton threw two simulated innings Wednesday and was showcasing a fastball that sat around 94-to-96 miles per hour, so his arm appears to be in good condition after he didn't pitch in the majors in 2022 while recovering from Tommy John surgery and then a lat strain suffered last August in a rehab start. The veteran southpaw will likely need to build up to around five innings over the course of 2-to-3 starts in the minors before he's considered an option for the big-league rotation.