Paxton (1-0) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings in a 6-1 win over the Padres. He struck out five.

This was only Paxton's second start of the year after missing the first few weeks with a strained hamstring. The southpaw's first year as a Red Sock is off to a good start, as he's allowed just three runs over 11 innings. The tenth-year veteran is tentatively slated to face the Angels on the road in his next start.